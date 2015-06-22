× First Day Of LPGA In Full Swing

ROGERS (KFSM) — The annual LPGA tournament returned to Rogers on Monday (June 22) as the professional women golfers took to the course for a day of practice..

The tournament, called the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G, is in its ninth year. Organizers said the tournament, held at Pinnacle Country Club, is one of the top events in Northwest Arkansas.

“Our event, our mission and the reason Walmart are the sponsors is because it’s a quality-of-life mission to improve the quality of life in Northwest Arkansas, and events like this do that,” said Jay Allen, tournament chairman.

Starting Monday (June 23) through the tournament’s last day on Sunday (June 28), the event will be open to the general public.

A total purse of $2 million is up for grabs, with $300,000 going to the winner. It is the biggest three-day purse on the LPGA tour.