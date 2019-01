× One Hospitalized After Motorcycle And Truck Crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) – One person was hospitalized after a motorcycle and pickup truck crash in Madison County on Tuesday morning (June 23), authorities say.

Arkansas State Police said the incident took place at Arkansas 303 and U.S. 412 east of Spring Valley.

A medical helicopter was called in, but the extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.