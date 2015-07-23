Three Razorback Basketball Players Arrested In Forgery Case Bond Out Of Jail
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – All three of the Razorback basketball players arrested in a forgery case bonded out of jail on Thursday (July 23), according to jail records.
Anton Beard, 19, Dustin Thomas, 19, and Jacorey Williams, 21, were arrested on Wednesday (July 22) after police say they were caught using counterfeit $20 bills.
They all bonded out of the Washington County Detention Center after 1 p.m. on Thursday. Each had a bond set at $2,500, according to jail records.
Their next court date has been scheduled for Aug. 24 at 7:45 a.m.
5 comments
atc8824
Call Al he will get you off
Jeffrey Robert Edwards
idiots
lurker48
Did they bond out with $20’s?
Bob Real
If Found GUILTY; lock them away in separate Prisons for 10yrs each.. One thing for certain They don’t need to be in Our College..
arnold fudpucker
Every year we see the same problem with these athlete hoodlums getting arrested. What is the common denominator?
