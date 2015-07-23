Three Razorback Basketball Players Arrested In Forgery Case Bond Out Of Jail

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – All three of the Razorback basketball players arrested in a forgery case bonded out of jail on Thursday (July 23), according to jail records.

Anton Beard, 19, Dustin Thomas, 19, and Jacorey Williams, 21, were arrested on Wednesday (July 22) after police say they were caught using counterfeit $20 bills.

They all bonded out of the Washington County Detention Center after 1 p.m. on Thursday. Each had a bond set at $2,500, according to jail records.

Their next court date has been scheduled for Aug. 24 at 7:45 a.m.

