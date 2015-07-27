Big Bass Bonanza Gets Underway Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- After it was postponed twice due to flooding, the biggest fishing tournament in Arkansas will finally take place Friday, July 31-Sunday, August 2.

“I think people are ready to get out and fish, I really do, and this is one of the first chances they`ve had to fish on the Arkansas River because of the flow rate,” KTCS’ DC In The Morning said.

DC has been hosting the Big Bass Bonanza for almost a decade.

"We have people that make it an annual tradition,” he said. “They fish one, two or all three days.”

Jerry Knittig is the owner of the Tackle Box in Fort Smith. He said people have until Thursday to sign up for the event at his store or any of the designated registration sites. You can also sign up at any of the weigh-in stations the morning of each event.

“I think there`s gonna be a good tournament,” Knitting said, “and I think the fish are gonna be biting because there hasn`t been any pressure on the river.”

Organizers will be giving out around $100,000 worth prize money over the course of the tournament. The overall winner will take home $50,000 on Sunday.

