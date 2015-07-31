High Five: Back to School Shopping Spree for Kids

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – A local sporting goods store partners with the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club to give kids in need a chance to buy supplies for the upcoming school year.

The Boys and Girls Club picked 30 kids who were given $100 gift cards to Academy Sports and Outdoors.

