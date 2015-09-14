× Suspect In Kentucky State Trooper Shooting Is Shot And Killed

(CNN) — The man suspected in the weekend shooting death of a Kentucky state trooper has been shot and killed, law enforcement said Monday.

Joseph Thomas Johnson-Shanks was hiding about 2 miles from where he shot and killed Trooper Cameron Ponder, according to Trooper Jay Thomas.

Authorities initially announced on Lyons County’s official Facebook page that Johnson-Shanks was in custody. They’ve provided little detail so far on events leading up to his death.

Ponder had tried to pull over Johnson-Shanks on Sunday but Johnson-Shanks took off. Ponder pursued for 9 miles, authorities said, and when both cars stopped on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky, Johnson-Shanks shot multiple times at the trooper. Ponder died late Sunday at a hospital.

Johnson-Shanks ran away. Not much is known about him, Thomas said, except that he was 25 and was from Florissant, Missouri.

There were three other people — a woman and two children — in Johnson-Shanks’ car, said Thomas. They are in custody, but Thomas said he was unsure if they were going to be charged.

Ponder is a veteran of the U.S. Navy.