Van Buren School Board Election Results

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Van Buren will hold a school board run off election following two contested races Tuesday (Sept. 15).

For Position 6, Jeff Lambert received 248 votes. Candidates J.R. McPhate received 188 votes and Mary Jo Weidman ended up with 125.

Since none of the three candidates got a majority of the votes, a runoff will be held between the top two candidates on Oct. 6, according to the Crawford County Clerk’s Office.

For Position 7, incumbent J. Kevin Bell got 315 votes, while Dennis Pendergrass received 160 and Derald W. Porter received 96.

