Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Vehicle Break Ins At Fayetteville Apartments

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into several vehicles at Hill Place Apartments in Fayetteville Thursday morning (Sept. 17).

Nicholas Philippe Lariviere is facing charges of breaking or entering, theft of property and minor in possession of alcohol, according to his arrest report.

Officers were called to 1026 S. Biltmore Dr. after a report of a man walking around the complex attempting to open doors to vehicles in the parking lot, the report states. After watching Lariviere taking items from an SUV and attempting to open other vehicles, officers arrested him, according to the report.

Police searched Lariviere and his vehicle, which was identified as a Mercedes SUV, and found he had taken an iPhone 6, Rayban sunglasses, cash and multiple phone chargers from some of the vehicles in the parking lot, the report states. When officers asked Lariviere how many vehicles he had opened, the suspect said he could not remember, according to the report.

Investigators also noted Lariviere appeared intoxicated, the report states.

The suspect is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.