Surveillance Video: $30,000 Travel Trailer Stolen From Jamatt RV Sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- Jamatt RV Sales in Poteau and the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office are looking for thieves who were caught on surveillance video stealing a travel trailer worth $30,000 from the Jamatt lot.

At about 3 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 6), the surveillance video shows the suspects hooking up the trailer to their pickup truck and driving away with it.

Marty Wages, a senior sales associate, said the 2016 Keystone Sprinter trailer had already been sold to someone.

"Unfortunately that customer was coming today to pick up that camper," he said. "So he had to get the phone call that we're sorry but your trailer was stolen."

Sales Manager Mike Sebo said all of their security had not yet been installed because the lot where the trailer was parked is new.

"We have most of it closed off, but our sold lane has not been fenced off yet," he said.

Sebo said the truck is either a four-door Dodge or Ford in a dark color with an Oklahoma license plate.

"It looks like it has Ducks Unlimited on the back window and there's two people in it," he said.

The trailer is brown and creme colored with three slide outs and no tags, according to the sheriff's office report. The pickup and trailer were last seen heading northbound on Highway 59 towards Poteau, the report states.

Wages said he's never seen anything like this happen at Jamatt.

"I've never seen anything quite like this," he said. "It's pretty brassy for someone to pull up in an RV lot close to a major highway and just hook up to the trailer and leave."

The suspects are facing grand larceny charges.

Jamatt RV Sales is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.