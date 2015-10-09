× Walmart Announces New Chief Financial Officer

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart Stores announced on Friday (Oct. 9) that they have appointed a new chief financial officer.

Brett Biggs, 47, will take over as chief financial officer for Walmart on Dec. 31, 2015. Biggs will replace Charles Holley, 59, who is retiring.

Holley has been the executive vice president and chief financial officer since December 2010. He will stay on through Jan. 31, 2016, to help with the transition.

Biggs has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Walmart International since January 2014.