× Cedarville Football Coach Out Again For Friday’s Game Following Arrest

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — The Cedarville High School football coach is out for another game following an arrest Oct. 21, according to the Cedarville School District superintendent.

Superintendent Dan Foreman said Tuesday (Oct. 27) Kevin Lea, 36, will not be coaching Cedarville’s game against Yellville-Summit on Friday, but would not comment on whether Lea was suspended, on leave, fired or if he resigned calling the issue of Lea’s employment a personnel matter.

Lea was also not present at last Friday’s game against Marshall and interim Max Washausen was on the sidelines instead. Washausen is the assistant coach and special teams coordinator. It’s also his first year on staff.

Lea was arrested Oct. 21 on suspicion of inciting a riot, failure to disperse, harassment, obstructing governmental operations and endangering the welfare of a minor for his behavior during a game against Elkins on Oct. 16, according to his arrest report.

An arrest report form the Elkins Police Department states Lea yelled a racial slur at Elkins football coach Thurman Shaw as the two approached each other following the conclusion of the game.

He yelled profanities at a police officer after the officer had attempted to clear the Cedarville players from the field, according to the report.

The officer stated he tried to grab Lea and leave the field, threatening to arrest the coach. The officer stated he was then surrounded by Cedarville players and was shoved and taunted, according to the report. The officer stated he did not hear Lea tell his players to leave the field or tell them to stop during the altercation.