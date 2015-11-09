× Tontitown Alderman Found Guilty Of Lying About Witnessing Petition Signatures

TONTITOWN (KFSM) — A Tontitown alderman was found guilty Monday (Nov. 9) of lying about being a witness to petition signatures.

In a bench trial, a judge found Rhonda Doudna guilty of falsifying a statement on a petition verification form, which is a Class D felony, and ordered her to pay a $500 fine.

A bench trial is a trial by judge as opposed to a trial by jury. Doudna said she is working with her attorney to appeal the charges.



Doudna turned herself in to authorities in May after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on March 12 an individual contacted the Tontitown Police Department to file a complaint. He stated that on April 21, 2014, he signed a petition in reference to the repeal of a city ordinance, the affidavit states. When the individual later saw the petition, Doudna had the verification form stating that she witnessed the individual sign the petition, but the individual stated that another person had obtained and witnessed his signature, according to the affidavit.

The Tontitown police chief spoke to another person who signed the same petition, and this person also stated that Doudna did not witness his signature, the affidavit states.