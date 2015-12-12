× Vigil Held To Remember Teen Killed In Stabbing

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Students and friends gathered to remember a teenager that died in a stabbing in Fayetteville Saturday (Dec. 12).

Springdale school officials said Ced Oliver, a 2015 graduate, was killed in the incident. The stabbing happened on Peachtree Drive around 12:40 a.m., according to police.

Police said the suspect is a 17-year-old male. They said the teen is in custody and is facing charges of first degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The vigil for Oliver (19) was held Saturday (Dec. 12) at 9 p.m. in the courtyard at Springdale High School. Oliver was a member of the Springdale High School football team.