Two Bella Vista Teens Arrested In Vehicle Break-In Case

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Two Bella Vista teenagers were arrested this week in connection to more than 97 vehicle break-ins and thefts in the Bentonville and Centerton areas.

CJ Patton, 19, was arrested Wednesday (Dec. 16) and Jordan Bennett, 18, was arrested Thursday (Dec. 17) by Bentonville officers, according to a press release from the department. Both were taken to the Benton County Jail, and are awaiting bond hearings.

Both men are facing 13 counts of breaking or entering, eight counts of misdemeanor theft, one count of felony theft and one count of criminal mischief, according to the release.

Police said that there have been more than 97 vehicle break-ins in the Bentonville and Centerton areas since Sept. 1, the release states. None of the vehicles were locked.

Another teenager in Bentonville, Matthew Blake Hutchins, 18, was also arrested earlier this month on Dec. 8 after Bentonville Police had conducted an investigation in conjunction with the Centerton Police Department. Patton and Bennett were identified as subjects following Hutchins’ arrest.