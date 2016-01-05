Family Offers $10,000 Reward In 2014 Missing Persons Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Sequoyah County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday (Jan. 5) that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone involved in the disappearance of Judge Will, 39, in March 2014.

Will's father, Jim, put up the reward. Jim Will said he doesn't believe his son is still alive and is desperately seeking answers.

Judge Will was last seen in the East Hills Community east of Tenkiller Lake during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 16, 2014. Jim Will reported his son missing on Tuesday, March 18, according to investigators.

"He was at his residence with two individuals and during the interview with those individuals, they say he went outside on the back porch to use his phone and never returned," Sequoyah County Sheriff Ron Lockhart said. "Those two individuals could be lying to us; we don't really know, but we feel like there is more information that is being withheld."

Crews searched more than 500 acres of heavily wooded area near Will's house for several days following his disappearance. Investigators also spent time interviewing and following up with the people who last saw Will.

Sheriff Ron Lockhart said Tuesday investigators have persons of interest in the case, but will not be releasing their names. Lockhart said a few months a woman who was in a convenience store told someone she may know where Judge Will is buried. The search of the area didn't lead to anything, but the woman's statements pointed to additional information.

Lockhart said there has not been any activity on Judge Will's phone or bank statements since his disappearance.