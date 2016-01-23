“KINKY BOOTS” Now Showing At Walton Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tony Award-winning musical KINKY BOOTS is touring the country, and it’s currently at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville! It continues to wow audiences on Broadway and the national tour, but unlike many hit shows - this one is based on a true story.

“It was a documentary, then it was a film, and now it's a musical,” Tiffany Engen (“Lauren”) said. “It won 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and we're super excited to be here in Fayetteville.”

“I think people get a little afraid when they see a sparkly logo and the word ‘kinky’ in a title, but it's not a debaucherous show. It's not raunchy,” Adam Kaplan (“Charlie Price”) said.

“It’s about a shoe factory in Northampton, England. Charlie Price has become the new boss at the factory, after his father passes away,” Engen said.

“He wants nothing to do with the shoe making industry. He's a 4th generation Price & Son,” Kaplan said.

“Charlie meets Lola, who's a drag queen in London, and together they make these beautiful kinky boots,” Engen said.

“At the International Shoe Exhibition, they presented these boots - and kinky boots took over,” Kaplan said.

“I think it's a great story about patience, tolerance and acceptance, which are certainly great messages to be touring the country with,” Engen said.

“I think our show really preaches loving thy neighbor - and also rocking out and having a good time,” Kaplan said. “We've got a score by Cyndi Lauper!”

KINKY BOOTS has two more performances in Fayetteville, before continuing the national tour. For show times and ticket prices, call the Walton Arts Center Box Office at 479.443.5600 or checkout the website.

Those who attend the show are encouraged to take new or gently used shoes for children or adults. The donations will benefit the Peace at Home Family Shelter.