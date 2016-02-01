Firearm Ordinance Discussed By Greenwood City Leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- Greenwood city leaders discussed repealing an ordinance that allows the discharge of firearms in city limits Monday (Feb. 1).

The ordinance up for discussion passed in July of 2014, in anticipation of land being annexed into the city of Greenwood. That didn't happen, and Police Chief Will Dawson said the language of the ordinance doesn't specify that it was just for the annexed land. He said that makes it legal to discharge a firearm in city limits for hunting, if the property owner has 20 acres of land, and for target practice if the individual has 10 acres of land.

Dawson said the issue came to his attention when a resident was wondering if he could target shoot on his property, near Westwood Elementary School.

"He wanted clarification so he didn't get in trouble," Dawson said. "That's when I went to the council and asked them for clarification on the ordinance, if that's what they intended."

The police chief asked the council about the use of BB guns and bows and arrows at the meeting Monday night.

"That'll be a question for them that we haven't asked yet -- do you still want this part in there to allow BB guns and the shooting of bow and arrow for target practice," Dawson said.

He said if the council wants to continue allowing the use of BB guns and bows and arrows in city limits, they would need to start over with the process: changing the ordinance, instead of repealing it entirely.

If the council wants to continue the process of repealing the ordinance, it will go on to a third reading and be voted on next month.

The city council voted to table the issue until next month's meeting. In the meantime, the ordinance is still in effect.

Dawson said he plans to ask the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to attend the next study session to provide insight on the use of bows and arrows within city limits. The police chief said he encourages residents to attend the study session as well to provide input either for or against the issue.