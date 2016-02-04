Greenwood Has Four Ink On Signing Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM)- On National Signing day the Greenwood Bulldogs had four players sign to their chosen colleges.

Defensive end Peyton Noland signed with Lyon College. His senior year as a Bulldog he had 76 tackles.

Running back Jordan Green signed with Fort Scott community college. His senior year he accomplished 1,003 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Wide receiver Garrett Collins signed with Arkansas Tech. His senior year he 393 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns.

Linebacker Grant Morgan signed with Arkansas as a preferred walk-on.