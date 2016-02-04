× Joe Alaskey, Voice Of Bugs Bunny And Daffy Duck, Dies At 63

Joe Alaskey, a voice actor who performed such characters as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, has died, a family member confirmed to CNN.

Alaskey, 63, had been battling cancer.

Alaskey was one of the actors who handled Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck after the 1989 death of the famed Mel Blanc.

Daffy Duck proved to be one of his most prominent roles. He won an Emmy in 2004 for his performance on Cartoon Network’s “Duck Dodgers.”

The actor voiced many other beloved Looney Tunes characters including Tweety Bird, Sylvester the Cat and Plucky Duck. In addition, Alaskey also voiced Grandpa Lou Pickles on Rugrats, appearing in three films and the spinoff series, “All Grown Up.”