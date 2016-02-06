United Way Raising Awareness For Sexual Abuse

Fort Smith (KFSM) -- 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sits down with Carrie Terry of United Way of Greater Fort Smith to discuss the organization's efforts to raise awareness about sexual abuse.  Terry also shares the details on an upcoming awareness event that will be hosted by United Way.

