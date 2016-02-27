Bernal Helps Hogs Bash Houston

HOUSTON (KFSM) – A day after getting their best win of the short season, the Arkansas baseball program hammered a top-10 opponent.

Michael Bernal belted a pair of home runs and drove in five as the Razorbacks thumped No. 9 Houston 12-3 at Minute Maid Park.

Bernal gave the Razorbacks (7-0) a lead in the third inning with a two-run home run and then followed with a three-run home run in the third to push the Arkansas lead to 8-1. Austin Catron added a two-run single in the third inning as Arkansas blew the game open with a five run frame.

Carson Shaddy added three hits including a monster two-run home run in the eighth inning that cleared the Crawford Boxes in left field.

Arkansas starter Blaine Knight was chased after just two-plus innings of work but the Razorbacks bullpen picked up the slack. James Teague threw two scoreless innings while four other pitchers combined to throw two and 1/3 innings of scoreless work. Anthony Dahl ran into trouble in his third inning of work as he allowed two runs on five hits in two and 2/3 innings.

The Razorbacks will try to make it a clean sweep on the weekend as they face No. 23 Texas Tech at 11 a.m.

 