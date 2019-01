CHINA — One of the scariest videos you’ll watch today comes out of China, where a toddler tumbled from a moving van onto a busy intersection.

The 2-year-old boy fell from the back of a van when it took off and the back door came open.

Remarkably, the child was uninjured.

The boy’s grandfather, who was driving the vehicle, quickly returned when he realized the child was missing.

He said the door came loose and opened after another vehicle had rear-ended the van earlier.