Racist Remark Allegations Amidst Fort Smith Police Chief’s Resignation

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith Police Chief Kevin Lindsey announced his resignation on Thursday (March 10), timed amid an investigation into allegations that the chief made racist remarks.
When asked if the incident is the reason Lindsey resigned Dingman said, "Because of my own speculation, I believe that it probably was."
Chief Lindsey resigned immediately after apologizing to an African-American employee for making an offensive racial slur in front of the employee, according to Jeff Dingman, Fort Smith city administrator.
Dingman confirmed that the comments were made to Major Dean Pitts and city employee Russell Gibson in the ITS office in Fort Smith. The men were there to discuss the process of diversifying the police department.
Dingman also confirmed that during that conversation Lindsey was frustrated and said something along the lines of, "What do I need to do? Put on black face for these people?"
A black city employee, whom we are not identifying to protect, overheard the remarks and reported them to Gibson, who was the employee's supervisor.
The individual was an employee of Fort Smith, but they were not a member of the police department.
Fort Smith ITS director Russell Gibson made an official complaint to Dingman on March 3, saying that the employee was offended by the chief's remarks.
On Thursday (March 10), Dingman told 5NEWS there was not an investigation into the chief's resignation. However, on Friday (March 11) he said that there was an investigation underway.
"I needed to validate for myself before making that type of information available to the public because I want to give the public the most truth that I can when I can do it," Dingman said.
There is no official complaint form yet, but Dingman said he will be making the official complaint, which will be public record.
"The incident happened," Dingman said. "He acknowledged to me that it happened. The only thing left at that point to do on my part was to consider what the outcome of that would be from an administrative standpoint, and I haven't made that determination. Before I could complete that he obviously came in and resigned."
Lindsey will remain the police chief until April 11th.
6 comments
Dyer Rhodes
FINE BLUE LINE
GETS AOTHER COP..
Max Hunter (@Madmaxhunter76)
Progressive, social engineers don’t really want equal opportunity – they want equal results. An organization has to have so many of this and so many of that. The most qualified need not apply. Sad that a man has to leave his job because his frustration got the better of him. Ain’t Obama’s America grand?
Max Hunter (@Madmaxhunter76)
Making an off-color remark about ‘black face’ should not be categorized as a ‘racist remark.’ This implies the person making the remark is a racist. If that is the case, we are all guilty. The more appropriate term would be “racial slur’ but that’s even a stretch. Today’s media, filled with know-nothing liberal nitwits, doesn’t know the difference. Even if they do, they would still use ‘racist’ because they are engaging in race baiting to incite racial violence and further divide America. The chief should not resign or be forced to resign. At most, place a written reprimand in his file. This whole thing is ridiculous.
Skylar Hays
this fits nicely with the charges of the department NEVER hiring black officers… its time to diversify FSPD.
arnold fudpucker
Diversify is liberal code word for reduce the qualifications and lower the standards. If certain groups would spend as much time on trying to improve their culture as they do trying to tear down someone else’s they would be much better off. But then again that takes effort and this certain group has proven that they don’t want to put forth any good efforts.
arken2016
Forced diversification also known as the quota system is in itself racist. People talk about being color blind but that’s all it is, just talk. I can understand why the chief was frustrated.
Comments are closed.