FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The outdoor Fayetteville Farmers Market returns to the downtown square Saturday (April 2).

The farmers market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday from April through November.

