Sebastian County Robbery Suspect Captured In Poteau

POTEAU (KFSM) — A Sebastian County robbery suspect was captured in Poteau Friday afternoon (April 1), according to Poteau Police Chief Stephen Fruen.

Officers were tipped that Tyler Dunigan was inside a home at 607 Holson Street earlier in the day. He was found with several other people, according to law enforcement officials.

Dunigan was then taken into custody and booked at the LeFlore County Jail. He’s facing several charges in connection to a recent robbery in Sebastian County, as well as charges for outstanding warrants in both LeFlore and Sebastian Counties.

The search for Dunigan began on Tuesday (Mar. 29) after officers say he robbed a home in the 770 block of West Highway 252 in Sebastian County. A woman told police she knew Dunigan and let him into her home. He reportedly then taped her to a chair and invited two other people inside. They then stole firearms from the residence. A four-year-old child was also inside the home at the time. Neither of them were injured in the robbery.

Dunigan’s currently awaiting his bond hearing, according to Fruen.