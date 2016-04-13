Wreck Causes Power Outage; Closes Rogers Ave. Lanes In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The scene is now clear after an accident happened in front of Creekmore Park in Fort Smith Wednesday morning (April 13).

Officers told 5NEWS they believe the driver was suffering from a medical emergency when they lost control of their vehicle and ran into a utility pole.

Some power outages were reported in the area and OG&E worked quickly to repair the damaged utility pole and lines. Due to this, the eastbound lanes on Rogers Avenue in front of Creekmore Park were closed.