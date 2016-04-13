Wreck Causes Power Outage; Closes Rogers Ave. Lanes In Fort Smith

Posted 10:19 am, April 13, 2016, by , Updated at 01:29PM, April 13, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Photo Gallery

Inline

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The scene is now clear after an accident happened in front of Creekmore Park in Fort Smith Wednesday morning (April 13).

Officers told 5NEWS they believe the driver was suffering from a medical emergency when they lost control of their vehicle and ran into a utility pole.

Some power outages were reported in the area and OG&E worked quickly to repair the damaged utility pole and lines. Due to this, the eastbound lanes on Rogers Avenue in front of Creekmore Park were closed.