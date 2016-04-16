× Springdale High School Seniors Get Help With Senior Pictures

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) – One of the milestones of being a high school senior is having your senior portraits taken, but they can be expensive for many families.

The Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas wanted to help out local Marshallese seniors by hosting “Help Portrait” on Saturday (April 16).

The studio provided free portraits for the students and families who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford them.

“This is my first time to take a picture like this,” said Jerwi Billy, a student who got his pictures taken. “It’s good that these people are letting people take pictures here.”

Pictures for about 40 students were shot throughout the day, according to the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas.

Makeup artists and hairstylists also provided their assistance during the photo shoot.