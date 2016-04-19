× Van Buren Man Pleads Guilty In Fraudulent Bills Case

MUSKOGEE (KFSM) — A local man was convicted on Monday (April 18) after he was found with possession of several counterfeit bills.

Mark Brandon Weeks, 41, of Van Buren was indicted in January 2016. The indictment stated that in August 2015, Weeks possessed 70 counterfeit $100 bills, which he knew to be falsely made, forged and counterfeited, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The sentence could be up to 20 years imprisonment, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. A sentencing hearing was not made available in the release.

Muskogee Police, Sallisaw Police and the U.S. Secret Service conducted the investigation.