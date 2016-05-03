× Jury Recommends Life Without Parole For Elvis Thacker For First-Degree Murder

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — After deliberating for hours Tuesday (May 3), a LeFlore County jury recommended a sentence of life without parole for Elvis Thacker, who they found guilty of first-degree murder last week in the death of Briana Ault.

The jury decided against recommending the death penalty.

The judge sent the jury back three times after the jurors indicated they could not reach a unanimous decision.

Last Friday (April 29) Thacker was found guilty of murder in the first degree and forcible sodomy in the 2010 death and sexual assault of Ault.

The jury began hearing testimony Monday for the sentencing portion of the trial.

Jury selection for Thacker’s trial started April 4 and the trial got underway on April 12 in LeFlore County.