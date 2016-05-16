Registration Underway For Future School In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - The Future School of Fort Smith is preparing for it's first group of students as registration is underway. This school is the first ever of it's kind in Arkansas.

The new school will offer an opportunity for students to get ready for college. The campus on North 7th Street in downtown Fort Smith will have modular classrooms that will be installed in the next couple of months. "This is a brand new opportunity for our students in Fort Smith and receive a chance to learn a totally different way," said Outreach Director Karesha Crocker.

"Students are used to the typical classroom setting everyday," said Crocker. She adds, "This new school will reform that their minds for being able to do something different."

Parents call enroll their students by completing an enrollment checklist, enrollment form, and permissions form. Click here http://fsfuture.org/

For registration, they need to see folks in person. All you need to bring with you is your child's birth certificate, Arkansas license, and immunization records. After that, the information will be placed into a file. Then your child can start looking forward to a year in a brand new school.

"We are really encouraging people that want to get an opportunity at this brand new education model high school in Fort Smith," according to School Founder Trish Flanagan.

Classes begin at the school August of 2016 with 150 tenth graders.

The deadline for registration is May 20th. Make sure you get your paperwork in by stopping by their Outreach Center which is right by the school in downtown Fort Smith. They're open from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. during the week.