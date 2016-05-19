Garrett’s Blog: Light Rain Is Arriving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered light rain showers are arriving from the southwest and will continue into the evening.

There will be some breaks in the rain, it won't be nonstop nor will it be severe but it will affect many graduations and outdoor events scheduled outside for Thursday evening.

Rain totals will be light and less than 1/2 of an inch.

This is the reason behind the rain this evening; a trough of low pressure is moving in from central Oklahoma which is causing a surge of moisture and lift in the atmosphere.

Here's a look a the data for this evening with the High Resolution Model...

Notice that Futurecast is not as aggressive with the rain this evening but still brings light showers into the area around 7pm.

By 9pm Futurecast is indicating a break in the rain to the south. This is likely due to dry air being ingested into the low pressure that's moving across the region.

Rain will move out of the area by evening with cloudy skies and only a chance of a few sprinkles early on Friday.

The weekend continues to trend dry and warm with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies.

-Garrett