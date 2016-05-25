× Cross Church’s Ronnie Floyd To Meet With Donald Trump

(KFSM) — Cross Church Senior Pastor and President of the Southern Baptist Convention Ronnie Floyd is one of the names on a list of attendees for an event in New York City called “A Conversation About America’s Future With Donald Trump & Ben Carson.”

The event, organized by United in Purpose and My Faith Votes, will take place June 21.

Carson is My Faith Votes’ honorary chair and will lead the discussion between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and more than 500 conservative Christian leaders “to better understand him as a person, his position on important issues and his vision for America’s future, while also enabling him to better appreciate matters of importance to the influential and substantial faith community,” according to a release from the organizations.

The meeting, which will be closed to the media, will not be a fundraiser or a political or campaign event, the release states. Carson will open with a brief address, but apart from participating in dialogue with attendees, Trump is not expected to make formal remarks, according to the release.

The group will not be making any joint or collective endorsements, decisions or statements, the release states.

United in Purpose and My Faith Votes are both inclusive non-partisan organizations committed to bringing about cultural change in America based on Judeo-Christian principles and motivating and mobilizing people of faith in the democratic process through responsible citizenship, according to the release.