Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--Western Heritage Month is wrapping up, but before it does, 'Art On the Border' will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (May 28) down at the Frisco Station.

People can come down at look at a variety of Western Art. 5NEWS Anchor Daren Bobb sat down with event organizers Joan McCoy and Maggie Malloy to talk more about the event.

You can watch the full segment above.