Police Search For Two Suspects Following Deadly Stabbing In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – Police are looking for two suspects following a deadly stabbing that happened in Fort Smith on Saturday (June 18), according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Police have identified the victim of the stabbing as 22-year-old Jimmy Ray Yocum.

Police said the stabbing happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment located at 1201 North 11th Street in Fort Smith. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found Yocum bleeding severely from a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The suspects are described as a short chubby Hispanic man between 20-25 years old with black hair and a skinny bald white man between 35-40 years old. Police said the two were seen getting out of a small red/maroon four door passenger car driven by a white blonde woman. The two men then fled in an unknown direction of travel.

If you have any information about the stabbing, you are encouraged to call the Fort Smith Police Department.