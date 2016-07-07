PHOTOS: Fayetteville Public Library Expansion Plans

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — In August, Fayetteville voters will decide whether to increase public funding for the Fayetteville Public Library.

The library has been holding public meetings to share their expansion plans with voters, including renderings showing how the library would use some of the money.

David Johnson, the library’s executive director, said more than 180 people walk into the library every hour and last year they had almost 620,000 visitors. He said the community around the library is growing, but their budget is not.

That is why the library is asking voters to pass a millage increase in a special election on August 9. The last time the library asked for a millage increase was in 1948, Johnson said.

Currently, one mil of Fayetteville residents’ taxes goes toward the library. If you own a $100,000 home, that amounts to about $20 a year. The library wants to raise the millage to 2.5 to fund operations and maintenance. The library is also asking for 1.2 mils for bonds and capital expansion, which would be paid off in 25 to 30 years. That adds up to 3.7 mils, which amounts to about $75 a year if you own a $100,000 home.

Johnson said the library will be forced to make tough choices if voters do not pass the millage increase.

The final public input session will be held Friday, July 8 at 8 a.m.