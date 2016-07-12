× It’s ‘Cow Appreciation Day!’ Here’s How To Get Free Chick-Fil-A

Chick-Fil-A is holding its 12th annual Cow Appreciation Day Tuesday.

Yes, you do have to dress up like a cow. But through 7 p.m., if you go to your local Chick-Fil-A wearing anything cow-like, you’ll score a free entree!

The day is an annual event.

Guests will be able to pick from a breakfast, lunch or dinner entree and kids can choose a kid’s meal.

On Monday, 7-Elevens across the country gave out freebie Slurpees again, this time with an added twist for the cool drink’s 50th anniversary.

All day Monday, customers could get a free small Slurpee.

In addition, the convenience store chain is offering buyers the chance to get 11 Slurpees for free when they buy seven during “Slurpee Week” or anytime between Tuesday and next Monday. This reward is available through their 7Rewards app.

Other delicious deals for Slurpee Week include a birthday cake-flavored Slurpee, Slurpee donut and a pineapple mango Slurpee.

For the entire list of Slurpee Week specials, visit 7-Eleven’s website.