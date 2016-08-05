Bentonville Hosts Back-To-School First Friday

Posted 12:49 pm, August 5, 2016, by
BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Square hosted its First Friday event with a back-to-school theme.

Vendors were out on the square on Friday, and brick and mortar businesses got in on the action too. Some store owners out on the square said shopping on the square supports local businesses and helps connect shoppers with their community.

“It’s very convenient to be on the square and shop and go out to eat and go to a splash pad and walk around the square and then come in and shop,” said Selina Aguirre, who co-owns the kids store Rollie Pollie. “It’s great for families.”

Bentonville students will head back to school on Aug. 15.

