× Van Buren Church Holds Prayer Service Fallen Deputy And Injured Trooper

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The tragedies this week in law enforcement has led to a prayer service happening in the River Valley. They’re asking the community to gather on Thursday (Aug.11) to pray for those involved in the tragic events that have happened in the River Valley this week.

The prayer service will be at Momentum church in Van Buren. They’ll remember the life of Sebastian County Deputy Cpl. Bill Cooper who was shot and killed near Hackett while responding to a domestic disturbance call. They will also pray for Arkansas State Trooper Roy Moomey who has undergone several surgeries this week following the deadly wreck on Interstate 40. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Organizers of this prayer service want people to come and go as they please. They want people to say prayers for our area and the men and women that put their lives on the line to protect the community.

Around our country, officer-involved shootings have been on the rise. However, when it hits close to home our community needs to come together to show support for our brothers and sisters.

The prayer service is from 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Momentum Church. Another prayer service is happening for law enforcement tonight on Thursday (Aug. 11). It’s taking place at Beyond Church in Alma. The prayer service starts at 6:00 p.m.