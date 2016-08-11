Van Buren Church Holds Prayer Service Fallen Deputy And Injured Trooper
VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The tragedies this week in law enforcement has led to a prayer service happening in the River Valley. They’re asking the community to gather on Thursday (Aug.11) to pray for those involved in the tragic events that have happened in the River Valley this week.
The prayer service will be at Momentum church in Van Buren. They’ll remember the life of Sebastian County Deputy Cpl. Bill Cooper who was shot and killed near Hackett while responding to a domestic disturbance call. They will also pray for Arkansas State Trooper Roy Moomey who has undergone several surgeries this week following the deadly wreck on Interstate 40. He’s expected to make a full recovery.
Organizers of this prayer service want people to come and go as they please. They want people to say prayers for our area and the men and women that put their lives on the line to protect the community.
Around our country, officer-involved shootings have been on the rise. However, when it hits close to home our community needs to come together to show support for our brothers and sisters.
The prayer service is from 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Momentum Church. Another prayer service is happening for law enforcement tonight on Thursday (Aug. 11). It’s taking place at Beyond Church in Alma. The prayer service starts at 6:00 p.m.
1 Comment
C Alan Nault
Why don’t they pray the shooting never happened? Don’t they have any faith?
Matthew 17:20 For truly, I say to you, if you have faith as a grain of mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible to you.
Matthew 21:21 I tell you the truth, if you have faith and do not doubt, not only can you do what was done to the fig tree, but also you can say to this mountain, ‘Go, throw yourself into the sea,’ and it will be done. If you believe, you will receive whatever you ask for in prayer.
Mark 11:24 Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.
John 14:12-14 “Truly, truly, I say to you, he who believes in me will also do the works that I do; and greater works than these will he do, because I go to the Father. Whatever you ask in my name, I will do it, that the Father may be glorified in the Son; if you ask anything in my name, I will do it.
Matthew 18:19 Again I say to you, if two of you agree on earth about anything they ask, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in the midst of them.
Do they not have any faith? Was Jesus wrong? Is the Bible wrong?
Comments are closed.