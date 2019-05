× Storm Knocks Down Power Lines In Fort Smith, Traps Person In Vehicle

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — One woman is possibly trapped inside her car after a storm knocked down several power lines in Fort Smith Friday afternoon (Aug. 12), said Sgt. Daniel Grubbs.

The woman is in the 200 block of North 66th Street. In total, six different power lines are down between Kinkead and Park Avenue.

More than 7,000 Fort Smith customers are out of power, according to the OG&E website.

