Fort Smith Police Looking For Driver Who Hit Pedestrian And Fled

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is searching for the driver of a car who hit a pedestrian on a Fort Smith street on Thursday morning (Aug. 18) and then sped away.

Police said James Price, 34, was hit while riding a bicycle along the 3100 block of Wheeler Avenue around 5 a.m. on Thursday, according to a FSPD press release. Price was taken to the hospital where he is receiving treatment for a concussion, broken scapula, sprained ankle and several scrapes and bruises.

A small passenger car, possibly a Volkswagen Beetle, was driving in the same lane and direction as Price, and hit him as it drove by, the release states. Then the car drove away.

Officers believe the vehicle might have damage to the passenger side panels, mirror and windshield.

Anyone with information about the driver or vehicle should contact Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5100 or 479-709-5098. You can also call the River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.