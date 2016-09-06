Drone Video Shows Vandals Toppling Oregon’s Iconic ‘Duckbill’ Rock Formation

Cape Kiwanda, Ore. – For years and years, the sandstone pedestal on the Oregon coast was a tourist attraction, a perfect photo-op for its uncanny likeness to a duck’s bill.

So when officials found the beloved 7-foot-tall formation at Cape Kiwanda broken into a million pieces, they initially thought that age and gravity had done it in.

But then, a video emerged that pointed to the true culprit: vandals. More specifically, a group of people who crossed into the roped-off area and pushed and shoved the rock until it toppled over.

Now, the search is on for the offenders.

It wasn’t age …

Last week, Oregon State Parks posted a before and after shot of the rock on Facebook when the park first discovered the destruction.

“So this happened. The iconic sandstone formation at #CapeKiwanda–some called it the Duckbill–has collapsed. No one was injured, fortunately; but the rubble serves as a sobering reminder of the ever present dangers of our fragile coastal rocks and cliffs. Who knows what will collapse next?#gravitywins #besafe,” the post said.

It was vandals

Soon after, a drone operator posted a video of the vandalism.

“I kind of laughed to myself. I thought there was no way that they could knock it down, but then I noticed that it started wobbling,” David Kalas told The Oregonian newspaper.

Kalas said when he confronted the group, they said they knocked the rock over because a friend had broken a leg on it.

“They basically told me themselves that it was a safety hazard, and that they did the world or Oregon a favor,” Kalas told KATU.

The vandals have yet to be identified but a pair of boyscout leaders faced charges for criminal mischief after toppling over a rock formation in Utah in 2014.

Authorities say they are reviewing the Oregon incident to determine how best to respond. “The department takes vandalism of a state park’s natural features seriously,” Chris Havel of Oregon State Parks told CNN.

Breaking park rules are violations, rather than crimes, and in this case carries a fine of $435, Havel said.

The Oregon State Police will determine if criminal charges are filed once the vandals are identified.