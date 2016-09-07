× Fort Smith Man Found After Disappearing On Fishing Trip

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Police have found a man who was reported missing by his family when he never returned from a fishing trip on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

Lonnie Frank McGee, 68, told his family he was going fishing around 3 or 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a Fort Smith Police Department press release. His family reported him missing around 11:30 p.m. when he didn’t return.

However, he was found by Crawford County deputies at an acquaintance’s home just north of Alma around noon on Wednesday.