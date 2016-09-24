Final Day Of Bikes, Blues & BBQ In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The 2016 Bikes, Blues & BBQ rally is wrapping up in Fayetteville on Saturday (Sept. 24). Bikers have filled the Northwest Arkansas area for one final day of food, fun and music.

The Bikes, Blues & BBQ karaoke finals begin at 3 p.m. in Thompson Hall at the Washington County Fairgrounds.

The Parade of Power sponsored by Heritage Indian of Northwest Arkansas begins at 4 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds and ends on Dickson Street.

The sled pull contest begins at 6 p.m. with the lawnmowers pull contest beginning at 7 p.m.

The fun continues throughout the evening with concerts at the Blues Alley Saloon at the Bikes, Blues & BBQ campground and on the Dickson Street main stage. For more information and a calendar of events, click here. 

