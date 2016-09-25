Celebrating Hispanic Heritage At The Walmart AMP

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Let the “musica” play!

The 3rd annual “Celebrando la Musica” presented, in part, by Walmart at the Walmart AMP in Rogers is from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 25).

The family-free event offers plenty of activities, food and entertainment.

Sonoran pop singer Dasahev Lopez Saavedra – better known as El Dasa – is headlining the event.  His debut album, Pa’La Raza, got him a Latin GRAMMY® nomination for Best Band Album.

Also featured is singing duo Angel & Khriz.  Their style of music is Reggaeton, which originated in Puerto Rico, has as a repetitive beat that mixes reggae, rap and hip-hop.

This event celebrates Walmart’s sponsorship of the 17th Annual Latin GRAMMY® Awards and Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 – Oct. 15).