Level Four Sex Offender Moves To Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A level four sex offender has moved into Bella Vista, that Bella Vista Police Department announced on Wednesday (Oct. 19).

Arron D. Walters, 53, has moved to Evanton Drive in the Highlands area of Bella Vista, according to a department press release. Walters was previously convicted of two counts of rape for sexually abusing two children, ages 8 and 9, whom he babysat.

Arkansas state law requires law enforcement agencies to inform the community when certain sex offenders move into the area. Level four is the highest level of sex offenders, and is reserved for offenders who have a habitual or serious pattern of sexual offense history and are considered sexually violent predators.

Walters is not wanted by any law enforcement agency at this time.