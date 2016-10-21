Former Fort Smith City Administrator Ray Gosack Dies

Posted 10:33 am, October 21, 2016, by , Updated at 11:33AM, October 21, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Former Fort Smith City Administrator Ray Gosack died Friday morning (Oct. 21), the city of Fort Smith confirmed.

He died suddenly from a form of cancer. He was 58.

Gosack was hired as city administrator in 2011 and retired in July 2015.

Grace Community Church will host the funeral service sometime next week and Edwards Funeral Home will handle the arrangmenets, according to Mayor Sandy Sanders. Gosack had worked out the details himself, Sanders said.