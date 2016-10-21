× Former Fort Smith City Administrator Ray Gosack Dies

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Former Fort Smith City Administrator Ray Gosack died Friday morning (Oct. 21), the city of Fort Smith confirmed.

He died suddenly from a form of cancer. He was 58.

Gosack was hired as city administrator in 2011 and retired in July 2015.

Grace Community Church will host the funeral service sometime next week and Edwards Funeral Home will handle the arrangmenets, according to Mayor Sandy Sanders. Gosack had worked out the details himself, Sanders said.