Snake Drops Out Of Overhead Bin On Flight To Mexico City

Posted 2:51 pm, November 7, 2016, by , Updated at 02:53PM, November 7, 2016
Where’s Samuel L. Jackson when you need him? Because we can put up with a lot of things, but a snake dangling overhead while we’re on a plane is not one of them.

That’s the situation passengers on an Aeromexico flight from Torreon to Mexico City found themselves in on Sunday.

Just take a look at this video. It is positively terrifying!

Aeromexico said the flight made a quick landing and animal control took the stowaway reptile into custody.

“The procedures carried out for this flight are currently being evaluated to determine how the animal entered the cabin and measures have been taken to avoid such incidents in the future,” the airline said in a statement to CNN.

We didn’t try to reach Jackson though. Because we know he’s had it with these [expletive] snakes on this [expletive] plane!

