Hogs Rout Southern Illinois To Start 2-0

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After trading blows with Fort Wayne, Arkansas wasted little time putting away Southern Illinois in the Razorbacks’ second game of the season.

Arkansas hit 9-of-13 from 3-point range in the first half and coasted to a 90-65 win inside Bud Walton Arena on Monday night.

Dusty Hannahs led with a game high 19 points as he hit 5-of-6 from 3-point range in just 20 minutes of action. Moses Kingsley added 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks while Daryl Macon finished with 12.

Arkansas (2-0) stormed out to an early lead thanks to long distance as it hit 3-pointers on four straight possessions that blew open a 26-point lead in the first 15 minutes. The Razorbacks finished 13-of-23 from 3-point range while going 17-of-21 from the free throw line.

SIU was paced by Armon Fletcher with 13 points.

The Razorbacks are back on the court on Friday as they host UT-Arlington at 7 p.m.