Hogs Rout Southern Illinois To Start 2-0

Posted 9:00 pm, November 14, 2016, by , Updated at 08:08AM, November 15, 2016
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – After trading blows with Fort Wayne, Arkansas wasted little time putting away Southern Illinois in the Razorbacks’ second game of the season.

Arkansas hit 9-of-13 from 3-point range in the first half and coasted to a 90-65 win inside Bud Walton Arena on Monday night.

Dusty Hannahs led with a game high 19 points as he hit 5-of-6 from 3-point range in just 20 minutes of action. Moses Kingsley added 15 points, seven rebounds and five blocks while Daryl Macon finished with 12.

Arkansas (2-0) stormed out to an early lead thanks to long distance as it hit 3-pointers on four straight possessions that blew open a 26-point lead in the first 15 minutes. The Razorbacks finished 13-of-23 from 3-point range while going 17-of-21 from the free throw line.

SIU was paced by Armon Fletcher with 13 points.

The Razorbacks are back on the court on Friday as they host UT-Arlington at 7 p.m.