Local Police Departments Holding ‘Santa Stop’ For Kids In Need

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — The spirit of giving is strong with some of our local law enforcement this week.

During the week of December 12, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Sallisaw Police will be out patrolling in particular areas during the ‘Santa Stop’. Instead of pulling people over and giving out a ticket, they’ll be giving out a Christmas toy to children in need.

“We hope to bring some joy to everybody, so instead of getting tickets, we’re going to give out some toys,” said Sequoyah County Sheriff Ron Lockhart. “It’s something neat that we’ve not ever done before. Hopefully we can show the kids in the car getting stopped that we’re not bad people,” Sheriff Lockhart added.

According to the Sequoyah County Facebook page, this year is special because a good friend and volunteer at the department, George Sanders, passed away and the money donated in his name was used along with other donors to buy gifts. This year, the department said they will be able to supply 359 gifts to children throughout the area.