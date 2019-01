Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - In today’s Healthwatch, yesterday was the deadline to sign up for Obamacare, but if you didn’t have time to register, you’re in luck!

Regulators extended last night’s deadline to December 19th. The reason many people couldn’t log onto healthcare.gov or get an operator over the phone was due to the high volume of people trying to sign up yesterday. You must sign up by December 19th to have coverage starting in January.

